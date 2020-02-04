Nigerian Women Break Taboos to Learn Self-Defense
Nigerian women have been among the most victimized in the world. They are subject to sexual abuse, trafficking, abduction, forced marriage and rape. As they go to school and work, Nigerian women are vulnerable to attacks and neither the government nor their male relatives do enough to protect them.
