Nigerian Lawmakers Approve Measure to Castrate Men Convicted of Raping Children

Nigerian lawmakers in the northwestern state of Kaduna have approved a measure to castrate men convicted of raping children under the age of 14. The controversial law comes in the wake of public outrage over the rising number of rape cases in recent months. Some rights activists say it is too harsh

