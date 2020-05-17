Children in Less Developed Nations Facing Education Woes
While the coronavirus has forced schools globally to switch to online learning, in developing countries like Nigeria, millions of children without remote learning access have been left behind. Forty percent of Nigerians live on less than $1 a day and only one in four have internet access.
