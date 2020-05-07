Accessibility links

Nigeria Eases Lockdown Measures Despite Increasing Coronavirus Cases

Nigeria has eased some coronavirus lockdown measures to reduce damage to the economy. The move Monday followed weeks of a nationwide shutdown that hurt millions of businesses. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja on warnings by critics that easing restrictions could lead to more damage to public health

