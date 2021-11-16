Accessibility links

New Colorado Lawmaker From Liberia Is Finding Her Footing

The different diaspora groups that make up the United States inevitably have fought for representation through the voting process. VOA is profiling a group of emerging politicians with direct ties to Africa who are changing the face of American politics. One is Naquetta Ricks, who came from Liberia.

