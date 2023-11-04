Netanyahu Rejects Blinken’s Request for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza
In his third visit to Tel Aviv since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for temporary, humanitarian pauses in the fighting in Gaza to facilitate aid delivery and efforts to free the hostages. Israel says there will be no temporary truce
