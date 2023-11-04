Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Netanyahu Rejects Blinken’s Request for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

Netanyahu Rejects Blinken’s Request for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza
Embed
Netanyahu Rejects Blinken’s Request for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:03 0:00

In his third visit to Tel Aviv since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for temporary, humanitarian pauses in the fighting in Gaza to facilitate aid delivery and efforts to free the hostages. Israel says there will be no temporary truce

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG