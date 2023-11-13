Mushrooms Can Help Cut Wildfire Risks, Scientists Find
In the Western United States, foresters are working to minimize threats from wildfires by thinning nearly 20 million hectares of forests. From the Rocky Mountain state of Colorado, Shelley Schlender reports on how scientists are using mushrooms to reduce wildfire risks organically.
Episodes
-
-
-
November 12, 2023
Kenyan University Student Innovators Manufacture Flour Using Grass
-
November 12, 2023
African Businesses Navigate Trade With US and China
-
November 11, 2023
Israel Agrees to Daily Pauses Amid Outrage Over Palestinian Casualties
-
November 09, 2023
Prison Service Officers Getting Awards at Ntabazinduna Passout Parade