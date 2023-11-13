Accessibility links

Mushrooms Can Help Cut Wildfire Risks, Scientists Find

In the Western United States, foresters are working to minimize threats from wildfires by thinning nearly 20 million hectares of forests. From the Rocky Mountain state of Colorado, Shelley Schlender reports on how scientists are using mushrooms to reduce wildfire risks organically.

