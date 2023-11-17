Accessibility links

Mourners at Funeral Wake of Slain CCC Activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya

Mourners at the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was allegedly abducted, tortured and killed by suspected state security agents. He was campaigning ahead of the forthcoming December 9 parliamentary by-election. #zimbabwe #ccc #abduction

