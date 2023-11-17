Mourners at Funeral Wake of Slain CCC Activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya
Mourners at the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was allegedly abducted, tortured and killed by suspected state security agents. He was campaigning ahead of the forthcoming December 9 parliamentary by-election. #zimbabwe #ccc #abduction
November 16, 2023
Mourners Singing, Dancing at Slain CCC Activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya
November 15, 2023
CCC Says Parliamentary Recalls A Zanu PF Hatchet Job
