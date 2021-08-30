Former Military Members Attempting to Rescue Interpreters, Families in Afghanistan
At kitchen tables around the U.S., former military members who served in Afghanistan have been working round the clock to get their Afghan colleagues out of the country. They fear the Taliban will imprison or even kill interpreters and their families who don’t make it out by August 31.
Episodes
-
August 30, 2021
Haiti Quake Aftermath ...
-
August 30, 2021
Afghanistan Aid ...
-
-
August 29, 2021
Hurricane Ida ...
-
August 29, 2021
Burials Continue Nearly Two Weeks After Quake Hit Haiti
-
August 29, 2021
Thousands March for Voting Rights