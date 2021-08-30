Accessibility links

Former Military Members Attempting to Rescue Interpreters, Families in Afghanistan

At kitchen tables around the U.S., former military members who served in Afghanistan have been working round the clock to get their Afghan colleagues out of the country. They fear the Taliban will imprison or even kill interpreters and their families who don’t make it out by August 31.

