MDC-T Recalls 4 Harare Councillors Amid Souring Relations With Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance

FILE: Thokozani Khupe of the MDC-T.
MARYLAND — 

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Thokozani Khupe on Thursday recalled four Harare councilors affiliated with the Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance amid escalating tensions between the two opposition parties.

In a letter written to the council, the MDC-T said it was recalling Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore, Grisot Mandere (ward 44), Jaison Kautsa (37) and Tonderai Chakeredza (31), who are accused of supporting the Chamisa formation.

More details to follow …

