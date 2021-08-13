Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Malawi Malaria Free VIllage ...

Malawi Malaria Free VIllage ...
Embed
Malawi Malaria Free VIllage ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

Malawi had nearly seven million malaria cases last year, more than a third of the population, with 2,500 lives lost to the mosquito-borne disease. However, one village has become a model for how to eradicate malaria and in June was honored as the first ever to have zero malaria cases.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG