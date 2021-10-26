Accessibility links

Long COVID: What Is It And How Do You Treat It?

Long COVID: What Is It And How Do You Treat It?

Chronic fatigue, brain fog, insomnia, heart problems and difficulties breathing – these are just some of the symptoms of long COVID. Lesia Bakalets looked into what long COVID really is and how US doctors are treating the condition. Anna Rice narrates her story. Camera: Elena Matusovsky

