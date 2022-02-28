Livetalk, February 28, 2022

Show more Show less

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about political violence in Zimbabwe and the Ukraine/Russia war. Guests: Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesperson of the president of the Citizens Coalition for Change; Dr. Simba Mavaza, Zanu PF member based in London; Mr. Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi, Zimbabwean living in Britain. Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.