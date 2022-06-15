Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about the tense political sitution in Zimbabwe following the gruesome killing of CCC activists Moreblessing Ali and Langelihle Zonda Dube by suspected Zanu PF members. Guests: Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Msongelwa Ndlovu (Zapu) and Tawanda Dzokora (CCC)
Livetalk, June 15, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about the tense political sitution in Zimbabwe following the gruesome killing of CCC activists Moreblessing Ali and Langelihle Zonda Dube by suspected Zanu PF members. Guests: Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Msongelwa Ndlovu (Zapu) and Tawanda Dzokora (CCC)
Episodes
-
-
-
June 15, 2022
Ukrainian Orphan Finds New Home and Hope in America
-
June 14, 2022
Rebranded McDonald’s Restaurants Open in Russia
-
-