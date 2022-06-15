Accessibility links

Livetalk, June 15, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
Livetalk, June 15, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe

Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about the tense political sitution in Zimbabwe following the gruesome killing of CCC activists Moreblessing Ali and Langelihle Zonda Dube by suspected Zanu PF members. Guests: Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Msongelwa Ndlovu (Zapu) and Tawanda Dzokora (CCC)

