Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, March 25, 2022: By-election Countdown

Livetalk, March 25, 2022: By-election Countdown
Embed
Livetalk, March 25, 2022: By-election Countdown

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:25 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about Zimbabwe’s council and parliamentary elections set for tomorrow. Guests: Nhlanhla Moses Ncube – Freedom Alliance; Bernard Bhekilizwe Ndlovu; Solomon Bobosibunu – Election Resource Center; Sipho Ngulube – political activist; Prof Elliot Masocha

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about Zimbabwe’s council and parliamentary elections set for tomorrow. Guests: Nhlanhla Moses Ncube – Freedom Alliance; Bernard Bhekilizwe Ndlovu, independent political commentator; Solomon Bobosibunu – Election Resource Center; Sipho Ngulube – political activist; Prof Elliot Masocha – political commentator.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG