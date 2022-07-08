Livetalk: Zimbabweans have expressed dismay over the nomination of Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, the daughter of former vice president Kembo Mohadi, as a new member of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Guests: Regis Vusango (Zanu PF), David Siampondo (CCC) and Sipho Ngulube (Political Activist). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Livetalk, July 8, 2022: Zimbabweans Fuming Over Nomination of Former VP’s Daughter as ZEC Commissioner
Episodes
July 06, 2022
Livetalk, July 6, 2022: Zimbabwe to Introduce Gold Coins
July 05, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
