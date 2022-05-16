Livetalk, May 16, 2022: Soccer Hooligaism

Show more Show less

ONIGHT ON LIVETALK: The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football. A soccer match between Highlanders and Dynamos in Bulawayo degenerated into chaos as fans raided the pitch with Dynamos fans attempting to uproot a goal post after they disputed a goal scored by Bosso. Are there any underlying currents on this incident? Guests: Independent soccer commentators Samuel Dube and Oscar Bhekumuzi Ndlovu, Bosso supporter Brillian Moyo and Zanu PF activist/soccer follower, Regis Vhusango