Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, May 16, 2022: Soccer Hooligaism

Livetalk, May 16, 2022: Soccer Hooligaism
Embed
Livetalk, May 16, 2022: Soccer Hooligaism

No media source currently available

0:00 1:01:14 0:00

Livetalk: The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football. G

ONIGHT ON LIVETALK: The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football. A soccer match between Highlanders and Dynamos in Bulawayo degenerated into chaos as fans raided the pitch with Dynamos fans attempting to uproot a goal post after they disputed a goal scored by Bosso. Are there any underlying currents on this incident? Guests: Independent soccer commentators Samuel Dube and Oscar Bhekumuzi Ndlovu, Bosso supporter Brillian Moyo and Zanu PF activist/soccer follower, Regis Vhusango

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG