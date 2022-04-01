Livetalk: On the Women's RoundTable we are discussing the participation of women in the just-ended by-elections and repatriation of 100 stranded Zimbabwean women from Oman. Guests: Barbra Tanyanyiwa (Citizen's Coalition For Change); Permanent Secretary Aaron Nhepera. Hosts: Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye and Sithandekile Mhlanga.
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum: By-election Analysis, Repatriation of Zimbabwean Women Stranded in Oman
Livetalk: On the Women's RoundTable we are discussing the participation of women in the just-ended by-elections and repatriation of 100 stranded Zimbabwean women from Oman. Guests: Barbra Tanyanyiwa (CCC); Permanent Secretary Aaron Nhepera. Hosts: Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye and Sithandekile Mhlanga
Episodes
-
March 30, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, March 30, 2022
-
March 28, 2022
Livetalk, March 28, 2022: By-election Results Analysis
-
March 27, 2022
Live Talk Special Coverage: Zimbabwe 2022 By-elections
-
-
-
March 25, 2022
Livetalk, March 25, 2022: By-election Countdown