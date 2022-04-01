Livetalk: Diaspora Forum: By-election Analysis, Repatriation of Zimbabwean Women Stranded in Oman

Show more Show less

Livetalk: On the Women's RoundTable we are discussing the participation of women in the just-ended by-elections and repatriation of 100 stranded Zimbabwean women from Oman. Guests: Barbra Tanyanyiwa (Citizen's Coalition For Change); Permanent Secretary Aaron Nhepera. Hosts: Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye and Sithandekile Mhlanga.