Lives Upended by Russian Rockets: One Kyiv Resident’s Story
Lyudmyla Opanasenko and her husband are working to rebuild their lives after a Russian aerial attack on January 2 damaged their home in Kyiv. VOA’s Lesia Bakalets met with Lyudmyla in the Ukrainian capital to talk about about her life now and her plans in the face of so much uncertainty.
