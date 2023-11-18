Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Lifestyle Changes Driving Rise of Rheumatological Diseases in Africa, Experts Say

Lifestyle Changes Driving Rise of Rheumatological Diseases in Africa, Experts Say
Embed
Lifestyle Changes Driving Rise of Rheumatological Diseases in Africa, Experts Say

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:13 0:00

Rheumatology diseases were previously considered to be rare in Africa but that is changing, as the number of cases is on the rise. Health experts attribute the trend to changing lifestyles on the continent. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. (Camera and video editing: Jimmy Makhulo)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG