Lifestyle Changes Driving Rise of Rheumatological Diseases in Africa, Experts Say
Rheumatology diseases were previously considered to be rare in Africa but that is changing, as the number of cases is on the rise. Health experts attribute the trend to changing lifestyles on the continent. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. (Camera and video editing: Jimmy Makhulo)
Episodes
-
November 18, 2023
Rise in Legal Harassment of Media a Focus at Press Freedom Awards
-
November 18, 2023
Israelis Return From Abroad to Fight
-
November 18, 2023
Gaza’s Shifa Hospital Is Focus of International Concern
-
November 18, 2023
Chamisa Attending Funeral Wake of Slain Party Activist
-
-
November 17, 2023
Chamisa Mourning Slain CCC Activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya