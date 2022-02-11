Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

2018 Presidential Candidate Speaking About His Party, Corruption in Zimbabwe

2018 Presidential Candidate Speaking About His Party, Corruption in Zimbabwe
Embed
2018 Presidential Candidate Speaking About His Party, Corruption in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:57 0:00

The leader of the Republican Party of Zimbabwe, Kwanele Hlabangana, who contested the 2018 presidential election, says corruption is ravaging Zimbabwe. His speaks with Ezra Tshisa Sibanda about this and his party.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG