King Charles to Visit Kenya; Colonial Past, Climate Will Lead Agenda
Britain’s King Charles III begins a 4-day tour of Kenya on Tuesday, his first trip to Africa since becoming king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year. His objectives include addressing what Buckingham Palace officials describe as “painful aspects” of Britain’s colonial past
Episodes
-
-
October 30, 2023
Kenya's Dark Colonial Past Confronts Britain's King Charles III
-
October 30, 2023
VOA on the Scene: Israeli Forces Storm Jenin Camp
-
-
October 28, 2023
Inside a Drone Factory: How It Helps Ukraine’s Defense Efforts
-
October 28, 2023
Ukraine Seeks to Maintain Support Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict