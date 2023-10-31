King Charles to Visit Kenya; Colonial Past, Climate Will Lead Agenda

Accessibility links

Britain’s King Charles III begins a 4-day tour of Kenya on Tuesday, his first trip to Africa since becoming king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year. His objectives include addressing what Buckingham Palace officials describe as “painful aspects” of Britain’s colonial past

