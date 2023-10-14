Kenyan Producers Begin Beverage Carton Recovery Campaign

Accessibility links

Packaging producers in Kenya have begun a campaign to collect each day 1,500 tonnes of empty beverage cartons and turn them into new products. Officials say the cartons account for 30 percent of the liquid packaging board produced in Kenya. Victoria Amunga reports from Thika, Kenya.

