Kenyan Journalist Runs Publication Focused on Women
A Kenyan journalist is running a publication which exclusively reports on issues affecting women. Her publication, Woman Kenya Network, is aimed to helping women to tell their stories in a society that they say downplays their issues. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo
