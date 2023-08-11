Kenya Sets Up Shelters for Human Trafficking Survivors
The Kenyan government is creating shelters for survivors of human trafficking. Authorities say the goal is to help victims recover from their traumatic experiences, rebuild their lives and prosecute human traffickers. For VOA, Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo
