Kenya's Big Flower Farms Shift to Solar Power
Valentine's Day is the busiest time of year for the flower industry in Kenya, the fourth largest exporter of cut flowers in the world. Kenya's rose and carnation producers are also showing love to Mother Earth, by shifting to solar power to fight climate change. Juma Majanga reports from Kenya.
