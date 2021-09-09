Kenya Homeless Youth
Kenyan authorities say the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced thousands of youths onto the streets, and many are turning to crime. To meet the challenge, aid groups are trying to reintegrate homeless youth through sports with the goal of keeping them out of trouble.
Episodes
-
September 09, 2021
9/11 Anniversary: Medical Advances
-
September 08, 2021
911 Anniversary: Flight 93 Memorial Transformation
-
September 08, 2021
Kenya World's Top Cryptocurrency Trader
-
September 08, 2021
Afghan Women Prosecutors ...
-
September 08, 2021
Vaccines May Prevent 'Long COVID'
-
September 08, 2021
Malawi Disability Fashion Show