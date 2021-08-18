Accessibility links

Kabul Residents on Taliban Takeover

Kabul residents say the security situation in the city is getting better, but they are concerned about political uncertainty after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban entered Kabul. VOA’s Rahim Gul Sarwan and Ahmad Javid Arzomand share this report, narrated by Roshan Noorzai

