Kabul Residents on Taliban Takeover
Kabul residents say the security situation in the city is getting better, but they are concerned about political uncertainty after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban entered Kabul. VOA’s Rahim Gul Sarwan and Ahmad Javid Arzomand share this report, narrated by Roshan Noorzai
Episodes
-
August 18, 2021
Biden on Fall of Afghanistan
-
August 17, 2021
Afghanistan Timeline ...
-
August 17, 2021
Many Nigerians Want to Leave Country for Better Life
-
August 17, 2021
Community Leaders Exploiting Displaced Women
-
-