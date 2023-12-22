June 18, 1984: Joshua Nkomo Rebukes Mugabe, Zanu PF
June 18, 1984: Thousands of supporters of Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF party ransacked and set fire to the offices of 2 opposition parties in Gweru and called for the government to ban ZAPU and arrest its leader Joshua Nkomo. Nkomo responded by rebuking Prime Minister Mugabe and Zanu PF. AP
