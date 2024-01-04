Job Sikhala in Court, Set to Appear Again Friday
Citizens Coalition for Change official and former Zengeza West lawmaker appeared in court Wednesday facing charges of publishing falsehoods. He will appear again in court on Friday. Sikhala also faces charges of inciting public violence. He has spent 18 months in remand prison. (VOA)
