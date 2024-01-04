Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Job Sikhala in Court, Set to Appear Again Friday

Job Sikhala in Court, Set to Appear Again Friday
Embed
Job Sikhala in Court, Set to Appear Again Friday

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:32 0:00
Direct link

Citizens Coalition for Change official and former Zengeza West lawmaker appeared in court Wednesday facing charges of publishing falsehoods. He will appear again in court on Friday. Sikhala also faces charges of inciting public violence. He has spent 18 months in remand prison. (VOA)

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG