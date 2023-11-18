Jewish Settler Attacks Against Palestinians on the Rise
Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians have increased, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In the southern part of the West Bank, more than a dozen villages have been destroyed.
