Jewish Settler Attacks Against Palestinians on the Rise
Jewish Settler Attacks Against Palestinians on the Rise

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians have increased, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In the southern part of the West Bank, more than a dozen villages have been destroyed.

