Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Israelis Return From Abroad to Fight

Israelis Return From Abroad to Fight
Embed
Israelis Return From Abroad to Fight

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:52 0:00

Tens of thousands of Israelis who had been living abroad returned to Israel to join reserve army units and assist the war effort.Among them are hundreds of lone soldiers, Jews from around the world who previously volunteered, trained and served with the Israeli army but have no family in the country

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG