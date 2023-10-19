Israel Welcomes Biden’s Show of Support as Gaza Crisis Worsens
One of US President Joe Biden’s goals in Israel Wednesday was to help resolve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. He visited Israel as Gaza reeled from an explosion at a hospital that killed an estimated 500 people. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen
Episodes
-
October 19, 2023
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Target US Embassy in Beirut
-
October 19, 2023
Ukrainian Family Returns Home After Long Rehabilitation in US
-
-
October 18, 2023
Allan Chipoyi Says Zimbabwean Youth Suffering
-
-
October 17, 2023
Biden heading to Israel, Jordan