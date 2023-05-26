Israel Seeks to Deepen Ties with African Countries Through Technology
Israel is attempting to deepen its already close ties with many African countries by providing access to technology that can help Africa deal with its growing population. Officials from six African officials visited Israel last week to discuss more cooperation. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem
