Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Israel Seeks to Deepen Ties with African Countries Through Technology

Israel Seeks to Deepen Ties with African Countries Through Technology
Embed
Israel Seeks to Deepen Ties with African Countries Through Technology

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:56 0:00
Direct link

Israel is attempting to deepen its already close ties with many African countries by providing access to technology that can help Africa deal with its growing population. Officials from six African officials visited Israel last week to discuss more cooperation. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG