Israel’s Cabinet Rejects Unilateral Recognition of Palestinian State

Israel’s Cabinet said Sunday that it rejects the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. The news came amidst growing calls by the United States and other countries for a two-state solution, as the Middle East conflict worsens. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.

