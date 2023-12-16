Israel-Hamas War Brings Controversy to US Campuses
Three top U.S. universities and their presidents have drawn criticism after accusations that they failed to stop antisemitism and Islamophobia on their campuses. University leaders testified on Capitol Hill last week, but that did little to end the controversy over their mission of students.
Episodes
-
December 16, 2023
Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Caught in Israel-Hamas Conflict
-
-
-
December 14, 2023
COP28 Delegates Agree to 'Historic' Transition Away From Fossil Fuels
-
December 14, 2023
Moldova Pushes for Military Reforms Ahead of EU Bid Talks
-
December 13, 2023
Isolated Internationally on Gaza, Biden Delivers Rebuke to Netanyahu
Forum