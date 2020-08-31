Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Internet Dad Gains Popularity

Internet Dad Gains Popularity
Embed
Internet Dad Gains Popularity

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:09 0:00
Direct link

Rob Kenney is not an actor or a celebrity per se. But his YouTube channel called “Dad, How Do I…?” has made him incredibly popular and his videos have gone viral. What has made the father of two so popular is that he answers the many questions of children and teenagers who don’t have a father around

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG