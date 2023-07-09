Internally Displaced in Sudan Struggle to Find Basic Supplies
The war in Sudan that began in April 15 has so far forced some 2.5 million people from their homes, according to the U.N., with about 80 percent of them displaced internally. Sidahmed Ibraheem spoke to some of the displaced, now leaving Al Jazirah state, in this story narrated by Vincent Makori.
Episodes
-
July 09, 2023
US Allies React to Decision to Send Cluster Munitions
-
July 07, 2023
Triumph for Black South African Hot Air Balloon Pilot
-
-
July 07, 2023
Lviv Hospital Treating Children Wounded in War
-
July 06, 2023
Zanu PF Urges Zimbabweans to Abandon CCC
-
July 06, 2023
Nelson Chamisa Says Zimbabwe Facing Leadership Crisis