Internally Displaced in Sudan Struggle to Find Basic Supplies

The war in Sudan that began in April 15 has so far forced some 2.5 million people from their homes, according to the U.N., with about 80 percent of them displaced internally. Sidahmed Ibraheem spoke to some of the displaced, now leaving Al Jazirah state, in this story narrated by Vincent Makori.

