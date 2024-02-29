India Makes Headway on Goal to Install Taps in Rural Households

Accessibility links

In India, water taps have been installed in millions of village homes in recent years as part of an ambitious nationwide program to provide a water connection to every household in the country’s vast rural areas. In the water-stressed country, it’s a boon for rural communities.

