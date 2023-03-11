Accessibility links

In Ghana, Basketball Used as Incentive to Stay in School

An aid group in Ghana is using the popularity of basketball and the Basketball Africa League to help keep kids in at-risk communities in school. A program known as DUNK Grassroots offers basketball practice for students who rack up reading credits at the library. Senanu Tord reports from Ghana.

