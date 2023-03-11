In Ghana, Basketball Used as Incentive to Stay in School
An aid group in Ghana is using the popularity of basketball and the Basketball Africa League to help keep kids in at-risk communities in school. A program known as DUNK Grassroots offers basketball practice for students who rack up reading credits at the library. Senanu Tord reports from Ghana.
Episodes
-
March 11, 2023
Basketball Africa League Kicks Off
-
March 11, 2023
Suspicious Voting Process at ZEC Offices in Bulawayo
-
March 10, 2023
Nelson Chamisa Campaigning Ahead of 2023 General Elections
-
March 10, 2023
Registering to Vote in 2023 General Elections
-
March 10, 2023
Ray of Light for Unpaid Tobacco Farmer
-
March 10, 2023
Thousands Displaced by '21 Volcano in DRC Remain Homeless