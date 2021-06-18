Imitating Ronaldo ...
Imitating Cristiano Ronaldo, that had replaced one of the UEFA sponsor drink with water ahead of Portugal's opener against Hungary, France midfielder Paul Pogba was not happy with the bottle of beer that was put in front him at the press conference held after Les Bleus defeated Germany 1-0
Episodes
-
June 19, 2021
Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020
-
June 18, 2021
Nigeria Women Protest Movements
-
June 18, 2021
Facial Recognition Technology
-
June 18, 2021
Burkina Faso's 1.2 Million Internally Displaced People
-
June 18, 2021
Jersey Mural Festival
-
June 18, 2021
Cameroon Refugee Camp...
Facebook Forum