Home Affairs Secretary Says Police Blocked More Zanu PF Gatherings Than CCC Meetings, Rallies

Zimbabwe's Home Affairs Secretary, Gerald Mujiri, says police blocked more Zanu PF gatherings than CCC meetings and rallies since January this year. But the opposition says the government's figures were doctored. He was speaking to foreign observers in Harare. (Video: Rutendo Mawere)

