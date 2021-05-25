Accessibility links

Donkey Population Declining After Lifting of High Court Ban on Slaughterhouses

Kenya's population of donkeys is once again under threat after the High Court lifted a 2020 ban on donkey slaughterhouses, allowing them to resume selling the meat and skins to Asian markets. The high price for donkey skins for use in Chinese medicine has led to donkey poaching and extinction.

