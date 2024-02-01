Accessibility links

Heavy Rains in Zimbabwe Expose Illegal Occupation of Wetlands

Illegal parceling out of wetlands in Zimbabwe for residential purposes has not only damaged the biodiversity but has also left residents vulnerable to floods and the destruction of their property. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, where desperate home-seekers fall prey to land barons.

