Heavy Rains in Zimbabwe Expose Illegal Occupation of Wetlands
Illegal parceling out of wetlands in Zimbabwe for residential purposes has not only damaged the biodiversity but has also left residents vulnerable to floods and the destruction of their property. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, where desperate home-seekers fall prey to land barons.
Episodes
-
February 01, 2024
Sikhala Excited With TV Says Prisoners Should Get Sets
-
February 01, 2024
Happy Political Activists
-
February 01, 2024
Sikhala on Help in Dreaded Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison
-
February 01, 2024
Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Released After Almost 600 Days in Custody
-
-
January 31, 2024
Supporters of Job Sikhala Celebrating His Release from Prison
Forum