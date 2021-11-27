Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

This week on Healthy Living, young children in the U.S. have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Jessica Nash, a pediatrician at Children's hospital in Washington D.C., tells us more. And a look at how maternal, newborn and children’s health systems are being assessed in Zimbabwe. Also, how much water should you drink every day? These topics and more on the show this week.
Episodes
-
November 26, 2021
Fires, Murders and Islamic State: Violence in Syria’s al-Hol Camp
-
November 26, 2021
Attacking an Asteroid
-
-
November 26, 2021
Former Boxing Champion Hopes to ‘Knock Out’ Drugs In Zimbabwe
-
November 26, 2021
US Soldiers in South Korea Enjoy Thanksgiving Turkey
-