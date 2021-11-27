Accessibility links

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine
Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

Young children in the U.S. have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Jessica Nash, a pediatrician at Children's hospital in Washington D.C. And a look at how maternal, newborn and children’s health systems are being assessed in Zimbabwe.

This week on Healthy Living, young children in the U.S. have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Jessica Nash, a pediatrician at Children's hospital in Washington D.C., tells us more. And a look at how maternal, newborn and children’s health systems are being assessed in Zimbabwe. Also, how much water should you drink every day? These topics and more on the show this week.

