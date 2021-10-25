This week on Healthy Living, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we discuss its impact and management with Ivorian cancer specialist Professor Moctar Touré. And the story of a breast cancer victim creates awareness on social media. Also, we'll see how some interactive incubators made in Cameroon are making a difference in premature babies' survival. These topics and more on the show this week.
Breast Cancer Awareness
We discuss its impact and management with Ivorian cancer specialist Professor Moctar Touré. And the story of a breast cancer victim creates awareness on social media. Also, we'll see how some interactive incubators made in Cameroon are making a difference in premature babies' survival.
Episodes
-
October 25, 2021
Afghanistan's Women Leaders Demand a Seat at the Table
-
-
-
October 23, 2021
South Korea Takes Another Step Toward Reaching the Moon
-
October 23, 2021
California New Laws
-
October 23, 2021
Egyptians Try to Eat a One-Kilogram Burger