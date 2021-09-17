Harlem Dog Groomer ...
Brian Taylor, an immigrant from Sierra Leone who is known in New York City as the Harlem Groomer, lost 80% of his non-essential business during the pandemic. But he found a unique way to keep doing his job and along the way inspired a national movement.Elena Wolf has the story, narrated by Anna Rice
