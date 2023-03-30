Grannies Take Part in International Soccer World Cup
Women over the age of 55 are taking part in a tournament, nicknamed the Grannies Soccer World Cup, which is the first of its kind hosted by Vakhegula Vakhegula. The team was formed in 2007 to improve the health of local women, and it led to the creation of other granny teams across the country.
Episodes
-
March 30, 2023
US Vice President Harris’ Visit to Zambia Raises Excitement
-
March 30, 2023
Zimbabweans Start Debate on Ending Death Penalty
-
-
March 29, 2023
US VP Touts Hopeful Future for Africa During Stop in Ghana
-
-
Facebook Forum