Grannies Take Part in International Soccer World Cup

Women over the age of 55 are taking part in a tournament, nicknamed the Grannies Soccer World Cup, which is the first of its kind hosted by Vakhegula Vakhegula. The team was formed in 2007 to improve the health of local women, and it led to the creation of other granny teams across the country.

