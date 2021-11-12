Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

Ghanian Authorities Try to Save Endangered Monkey Species

Authorities in Ghana are trying to save an endangered monkey species from the risk of extinction. Authorities say human activities are destroying habitats of white-naped mangabey monkeys that only live in a few parts of West Africa. Victoria Amunga reports from Accra.

