Hundreds Gather to Pay Last Respects to George Floyd
In Houston and North Carolina hundreds gather to say their final goodbye to George Floyd. In Washington House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers took a knee in the Capitol and held a moment of silence. This comes as thousands continue to protest worldwide against racial injustice.
