Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Hundreds Gather to Pay Last Respects to George Floyd

Hundreds Gather to Pay Last Respects to George Floyd
Embed
Hundreds Gather to Pay Last Respects to George Floyd

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:50 0:00
Direct link

In Houston and North Carolina hundreds gather to say their final goodbye to George Floyd. In Washington House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers took a knee in the Capitol and held a moment of silence. This comes as thousands continue to protest worldwide against racial injustice.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG